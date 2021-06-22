Lumbee tribe leaders ask South Point HS to remove 'offensive' name

Tribal leaders asked the Gaston County school board to remove the Red Raiders name and mascot from South Point High School.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina tribal leaders are doubling down on their calls for South Point High School in Gaston County to remove its mascot name and logo.

During a board meeting Monday night, several members of the Lumbee Tribal Council asked Gaston County officials to change the Red Raiders name and retire the logo.

"Native students, like all other students, deserve to be free of discrimination when they walk into school," said one person. "Please do the right thing. Listen to native peoples and remove this mascot immediately."

In 2020, an online petition was launched to garner support for changing the name. It now has more than 7,000 signatures.

School board leaders did not reach a decision at Monday's meeting.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts