South Pointe band director to march in 2022 Rose Parade

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A national tradition will include some Rock Hill flair to start 2022.

James Turner is the band director at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill. He will join other directors from across the country on Jan. 1 in the 133rd annual Rose Parade, part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, in California.

According to a news release sent to WCNC Charlotte, a custom-designed animated float will lead a "marching band of band directors" with 270 members from across the U.S. and Mexico. The band will be performing an original arrangement by music composer Lisa Galvin of Meredith Wilson’s “Seventy-Six Trombones”.

Turner will be playing the sousaphone in the parade.

The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based out of Ohio, is the organization sponsoring the project.

Turner has been teaching for 25 years and this is his 16th year as band director at South Pointe leading the Band of Thunder. Under his leadership, the band has earned several accolades for both marching and concert bands. He'll be joined in California by his wife, Heather, and his daughter, Lizzy.

Turner says it has been a lifelong dream to take part in the parade.

The Rose Parade is typically a New Year tradition for millions across the country. LeVar Burton will also serve as the grand marshal for the parade.

