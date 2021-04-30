Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at southeast Charlotte apartment homes

Fire crews say six units were involved in the Friday morning blaze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department spent part of their Friday morning tackling a blaze that tore through six apartment units.

According to the department, the call from the Coventry Woods complex along Coronado Drive near North Sharon Amity Road in the southeast area of the city came in at 3:53 a.m. The first crews got on the scene just three minutes later, and the situation was quickly upgraded since it involved a heavy fire.

Structure Fire; 4600 Block of Coronado Dr; 2 story Apartment with heavy fire showing; Station 65's area

The fire was under control within 40 minutes and was put out around 4:30 a.m. The department says no rescues needed to be made. As of writing, Charlotte Fire was working to confirm the exact number of people who were inside when the flames broke out and noted the cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCNC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw spoke with James Littlejohn, who says he lost everything in the fire. He says he had to run out quickly after someone banged on his door to wake him up.

"I had to get out of there and I couldn't get anything I wanted. I had to flee partially naked, with not pants on and no shirt on," he said.

A nearby neighbor got Littlejohn a blanket and clothes to keep warm, along with food and drinks to help him at the scene.

The department also noted a part of Sharon Amity Road stretching from East Independence Boulevard to Albemarle Road was shut down for some time, but was later cleared.