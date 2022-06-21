1 person hurt in southeast Charlotte house fire, officials say

A team of 30 firefighters got the fire under control in just over a half-hour, officials said. The homeowner suffered minor injuries and was treated by Medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a house fire in southeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Charlotte firefighters said.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire on Country Walk Drive, which is just off Reddman Road near Cedarwood Park. When firefighters arrived, they found a home with heavy flames and smoke showing through the roof.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene and got the fire under control in about 40 minutes. Medic said the homeowner suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No firefighters were hurt during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information was provided by Charlotte Fire Department officials.

Structure Fire; 5900 block of Country Walk Dr; single story structure fully involved upon CFD arrival. pic.twitter.com/J8MHfzPDAF — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 21, 2022

