CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is growing every day. According to the city, in the last 10 years 200,000 more drivers, pedestrians and cyclists have been added to the streets, leading to an increase in the number of deadly crashes -- pedestrians most at risk.

One mom has major concerns about driving habits throughout the city after her daughter had a close call in a crosswalk.

It happened on West Boulevard near the rail trail.

With stoplights, the train and tons of people walking, there's a lot for drivers to keep track of. Confusion in the crosswalk is a daily occurrence in South End and it's led to several close calls.

"I am just watching as a speeding car is coming from my left side and I see her coming and it was just horrible because I could see the whole thing happening,” Rose Herring of Dilworth said.

Her 11-year-old daughter walked away safely, but last year through November, 23 people were not able to do the same.

In 2018, 29 pedestrians were killed, accounting for 35% of all traffic deaths that year.

“How many people who share the same experience to share is really scary and overwhelming," Herring said.

The city is cracking down, committed to "Vision Zero,” with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries. They have put in more crosswalks, lowered speed limits and are keeping an eye out for speeders.

City officials say speeding accounts for 45% of the traffic fatalities in the city in recent years.

A high injury map on the city's website shows South End and areas near the rail trail are hot spots. The need for pedestrians and drivers to know who has the right of way, a matter of life and death.

“If we want to live in these great walkable neighborhoods, we just have to learn different behaviors with driving. People have to understand what their obligations are as drivers, as pedestrians, as bikers,” Herring said.

In North Carolina, when there are pedestrian control signs the person is required to follow them. But on a street without them, the driver must stop for any person in a crosswalk.

MORE ON WCNC: