CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pair of violent crimes happened in Charlotte’s trendy South End neighborhood over the weekend.

A 23-year-old woman was robbed while walking on South Tryon Street late Saturday night. Police say a female suspect assaulted her, stole several items and then used her credit card moments later.

Just a short time after that, several armed suspects targeted a popular upscale restaurant, Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

The two robberies happened about an hour apart and less than a mile from each other. However, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are not related.

The 23-year-old woman was robbed in the 1400 block of South Tryon Street, which is across the street from Tavern on the Tracks.

The tavern's manager, Robert Gebhardt, said there were large crowds at the time.

“I’m pretty surprised someone was robbed," Gebhardt said. "Being as busy as it around here."

According to the police report, the victim said she was impaired by alcohol at the time.

“Criminals are just like wild animals, they pick out the weakest in the pack and they attack,” Gebhardt said.

Just down the rail trail, there was another violent crime about an hour later. Police say four armed suspects robbed Sullivan’s Steakhouse. At least two of the five victims were employees.

“I’ve heard it’s a really nice restaurant so that really surprises,” said one South End resident.

“On this rail, it seems very populated," said another resident. "I’m kind of surprised it would happen right there."

Gebhardt said safety is top of mind for their employees.

“[They] leave two at a time, a lot of our girls carry mace,” Gebhardt said. “This is a pretty safe area, it’s growing, so we don’t need to have that around here."

CMPD said they have not made any arrests in these cases so far. Anyone with information on the two cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC