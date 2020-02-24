CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a man said he had been stabbed.

It happened Sunday night. Officers responded to the Burger King on South Boulevard in South End shortly after 9 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

The caller told officials that a man came in the store saying he was stabbed. At this time, it's not known where the incident occurred.

CMPD didn't confirm the extent of the man's injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time. It's unknown if there were any other injuries related to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

