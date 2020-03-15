CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A food truck was on fire in South End Charlotte on Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Several bystanders were out in South End recording videos of the fire when the truck exploded.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they were on the scene of South Tryon Street and West Summit Avenue in reference to a food truck fire. CMPD was assisting with traffic control.

It's not known at this time why the food truck was on fire, or what led to the explosion. WCNC is working to learn more information.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt due to the incident. It's not known at this time what food truck was involved.

This is a developing story.

Myles Gelbach

