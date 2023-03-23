The first Rail Trail Cleanup of the year is this weekend. Here's what you need to know

South End Social said during the Rail Trail Cleanups last year, 747 people volunteered, logging almost 1,500 service hours and collecting nearly 1.5 tons of trash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first Rail Trail Cleanup of the year is happening this weekend in South End, and volunteers are needed to help keep Charlotte looking sharp.

Volunteers will walk along the Rail Trail and pick up litter. All supplies for the clean-up are provided by Keep Charlotte Beautiful.

Organizers say the event, which is considered family friendly and pet friendly, will take place rain or shine.

After the clean-up Saturday, volunteers can attend a volunteer appreciation event including a raffle of prizes from local vendors.

There are three Rail Trail Cleanups planned, and volunteers can RSVP online or in person for all three:

RSVPs are not required, but they are encouraged to help organizers plan ahead. Those interested in volunteering can meet at the in-person registration at the New Bern Light Rail Station between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday.

