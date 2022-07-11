Atlanta-based craft brewery coming to South End

MNB’s Charlotte taproom is currently under construction with an anticipated opening in early 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday Night Brewing (MNB), an Atlanta-based craft brewery, announced Monday that it will be opening its fifth taproom at 2217 South Tryon in the heart of Charlotte’s dynamic South End neighborhood.

“We spent a lot of time with the Monday Night team in both Charlotte and Atlanta, and it was immediately evident that they would be the perfect match for South End’s laid-back and fun-loving culture,” PGC Partner, Eric Nichols, said. “They have cultivated a distinct community at each of their locations by embracing the vibrancy of the neighborhood, while also offering some of the most innovative and exceptional beers.”

Monday Night Brewing first launched its operations in Atlanta in 2011 after several years of homebrewing by its three co-founders: Jeff Heck, Joel Iverson, and Jonathan Baker.

“The South End is an incredibly exciting locale to debut our broad beer portfolio in the great state of North Carolina,” CEO and Co-Founder of MNB, Jeff Heck, said. “Not only is Charlotte our fifth taproom, but North Carolina is also the fourth state we’ll be expanding our distribution to. We are thrilled to join the beer scene and community in North Carolina, which we have long admired.”

MNB’s Charlotte taproom is currently under construction with an anticipated opening in early 2023. The 8,500 square feet building, on 1.13 acres, will offer one of South End’s largest outdoor open spaces. Patrons can look forward to a diverse, internationally-award winning tap list, sweeping outdoor spaces, hand-crafted Neapolitan-style pizzas, and a curated wine and cocktail program.

