'A great mixture of experiences' | Growth seen in Charlotte's South End neighborhood

South End is only one of two areas in the U.S. to double its office space in the last five years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is no doubt Charlotte is growing. One area that is part of the boom is just outside of Uptown. New businesses are popping up all the time. In 2022 alone, over $4 billion in development is planned for Charlotte's metro area, including South End.

A new State of the Center City report was released Thursday, addressing people's priorities to work, live and play.

"It starts with the transit system the blue line," James Labar, Senior VP Economic Development Center City Partners, said. "So after that system was put in, a whole bunch of growth came in around that."

Labar said South End is one of only two markets in the country that doubled its office space in the last five years.

"As those buildings are proposed, you'll be able to count the amount of square footage that comes together and all of that square footage in all those buildings but it into a certain region," Labar said. "And South End submarket is white-hot."

That includes Lowe's Global Technology Center, which broke state records at $889 per square foot.

Leisure and hospitality is also a key piece to the report.

"That experience piece is really important for residents and employees," Labar said. "And South End and Uptown is a great mixture of experiences that draws in a lot of people."

South End is currently home to eight breweries and in close proximity to Bank of America Stadium, the rail trail, and dozens of venues for art and entertainment.

According to the report, 120 people are estimated to move to Charlotte each day so housing needs to be addressed.

"Are the number of jobs being created, equal to the number of houses coming on?" Labar said. "So, that is definitely one of Charlotte's challenges but I think the community is taking a number of steps to meet it."

He said mobility is a key component -- and the report points out an expanded transit system, including a new blue line station, which will help connect the community.