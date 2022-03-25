South End's cell service dead zone frustrating for businesses and residents

People are finding ways around dropped calls while wireless carriers say they're still working to improve quality.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the hottest neighborhoods in Charlotte is South End. With office space, restaurants, the rail trail and more, there's plenty to offer people who want to work, live, and play there.

But there may be a "dead zone" for cell phone service in the area.

Over four years ago, small business owners along Camden Road say they had to rely on their Wi-Fi over cell service for connectivity. McKenzie Spence at Kenna Kunijo said the current situation is not much better.

"You step one foot out of our Wi-Fi signal and you have no signal whatsoever and it can be kind of scary as a woman," she said.

Selenite owner Tiffany Parrish said their regular customers understand but new business is affected.

"And then they call us because they're frustrated because they can't find parking," Parrish said. "And we're trying to explain to them where to find parking and they can't hear us and they can't talk to us. And say, 'We're over it. We'll just shop online.'"

Residents from the area also say the problem is the same as it's been years ago.

"If we're out with friends and dinner and stuff, I can never text people," one resident told WCNC Charlotte. "I can never try to order an Uber."

Response from wireless carriers

WCNC Charlotte reached out to three of the major wireless carriers.

An AT&T spokesperson sent a statement, reading:

"We continually invest in and improve our wireless network, including in Charlotte's South End. To meet the needs of our customers, we have installed both macro and small cell sites in the South End and have additional plans for the future. We monitor the performance of our wireless network around the clock and are serving our customers in this area. In any location, there are many factors that can impact signal strength, including topography, building materials if a customer is using their device indoors, or even the type of device."

AT&T also said it has expanded coverage and improved connectivity from 2018-2020 "by investing nearly $1.8 billion in our wireless and wireline networks in North Carolina, including nearly $375 million in the Charlotte region."

A T-Mobile spokesperson also said in a statement their "Engineering team confirmed great coverage in the 28203 area and that the neighborhood is blanketed with ultra capacity 5g."

A Verizon spokesperson said in a statement that "Verizon constantly invests in our network to deliver our customers the quality experience and reliability they expect and deserve. We can confirm plans to build, upgrade and strengthen our network in the area this year and beyond."