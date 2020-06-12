Small Business Saturdays continue in Charlotte's South End

Event organizers said the goal is to promote shopping small by supporting local retailers, restaurants and breweries this holiday season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Small Business Saturday extends through the holiday season this year in Charlotte's South End neighborhood.

The events, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19 in alternating locations between Atherton Plaza or the Design Center.

Event organizers said the goal is to shop small and support local retailers, restaurants and breweries this holiday season.

This Saturday, WCNC Charlotte spoke to the owner of Crown City NC, Akash Prasad, about the pop-up shop experience.

"I like to see people face to face and with the pandemic, I'm not getting a lot of that," Prasad said. "So by seeing customers six feet away from me and having a conversation about why this jewelry's important to me and finding out what's important to them helps me to create more. So it just makes me happy to be here."