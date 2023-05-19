Charlotte officials to update SouthPark fire Friday

Two workers remain unaccounted for a day after the large fire destroyed a construction site in SouthPark Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte announced will hold an update Friday afternoon on the huge five-alarm fire that destroyed an apartment building construction site in the SouthPark area Thursday.

City leaders will hold a news conference at 4:45 p.m. with the latest developments on the fire.

More than 90 firefighters responded to the scene and they were able to rescue 15 workers, including one person who was trapped on a crane. As of 3 p.m. Friday, two workers are still unaccounted for. The Charlotte Fire Department has not yet confirmed any deaths related to the fire.

A friend of one of the men, 30-year-old Demonte Sherrill, told WCNC Charlotte they fear he died when the building collapsed on top of him.

The other worker, identified by his supervisor as Reuben Holmes, has not been seen or heard from since the fire. Keith Suggs, who works for Prestige Windows and Doors and is the manager of both Sherrill and Holmes, said they were on-site to install doors. Suggs said he'd left the property about an hour before the fire broke out around 9 a.m.

Within an hour the fire was escalated to a five-alarm situation. Fire crews from across the Charlotte area were called in to assist the Charlotte Fire Department. The fire was visible for miles with large plumes of smoke filling the air all over Charlotte. One person near the fire said they started yelling out of their window but firefighters couldn't hear them.

"We watched it start to smoke gradually and then we saw the smoke get bigger, and then, initially, the front of the building caught on fire," the witness said. "Before we know it, the back of the building is smoking, too, so they contained the front of the fire, but then the side started to burn, and then the side of the building fell on the parking garage and the back of the building almost exploded pretty much."

Large clouds of smoke and flames shot hundreds of feet in the air from the area of Barclay Downs Drive and Fairview Road, near SouthPark Mall. Officials said firefighters were tasked with extinguishing the "very fast-moving" fire, which was over 2,000 degrees.

Fire officials said crews had several "Maydays," which means crews were either trapped or had access issues when escaping. In total, 15 workers were rescued from the site and no firefighters were injured.