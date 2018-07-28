CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A suspicious package investigation prompted parts of SouthPark Mall to go on a lockdown Saturday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call at the SouthPark Mall location of Nordstrom a little before 4 p.m. Bomb-sniffing K9 officers were called to the scene and the popular department store was immediately placed on lockdown.

Customers at the store were unable to access the Nordstrom parking lots as police investigated the scene.

The "suspicious item," later identified as a cooler containing a metal pot, was deemed safe hours after the lockdown.

CMPD later found and met up with the owner of the cooler and metal pot, who told officers they had left it outside so they could shop at the mall.

CMPD did not say if an arrest was made.

© 2018 WCNC