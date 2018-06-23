CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Neighbors in Madison Park on edge after multiple homes were broken into by a man they said was wearing a "mummy-like" mask.

The subject, who CMPD hasn’t arrested, went around the neighboring reportedly shutting off power to homes, then attempting to break in.

An 87-year-old living in Madison Park frantically called her daughter, Cathy Piazza, saying her power went out.

“She called back at [9:23 p.m.] and said there was a man in a mask trying to break in with her broom, “ Piazza told NBC Charlotte. “His head was all wrapped up, and then he started walking towards her. He was banging on the screen door, and when he looked up and saw her, he ran.”

The neighbor living next door to that house said this, unfortunately, is the first crime to hit the area. In fact, NBC Charlotte covered a break-in last November right down the street from this incident.

Chris Johnson said his home has also been hit.

“I've had my house broken into a year and a half ago,” Johnson told NBC Charlotte. “They stole stuff out of my kitchen.”

Residents in Madison Park are getting concerned now. Many telling NBC Charlotte if something doesn’t change, they’re going to have to move. Others are also pushing for this area to hire an off-duty officer to patrol the streets and hopefully then, get rid of the crime.

