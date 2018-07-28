CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A suspicious package investigation forced parts of SouthPark Mall to shut down Saturday evening.

A source told NBC Charlotte that bomb-sniffing K9 officers are at the SouthPark Mall location of Nordstrom to investigate the package, prompting a lockdown at the popular department store.

Customers at the store were unable to get access to the Nordstrom parking lots as of Saturday evening, the source told NBC Charlotte.

The store is expected to remain closed for the rest of the night, the source said. Other stores at the mall

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC