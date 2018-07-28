CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A suspicious package investigation forced parts of SouthPark Mall to shut down Saturday evening.

Bomb-sniffing K9 officers were at the SouthPark Mall location of Nordstrom to investigate the package, prompting a lockdown at the popular department store.

Customers at the store were unable to access the Nordstrom parking lots as police investigated the scene.

Traffic alert: Fairview Rd at Sharon near Southpark Mall and Fairview at Barclay Downs is shut down. Please avoid the area as police are investigating a suspicious package. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 28, 2018

Nordstrom will remain closed for the rest of the night, officials said.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC