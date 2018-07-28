CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A suspicious package investigation forced parts of SouthPark Mall to shut down Saturday evening.
Bomb-sniffing K9 officers were at the SouthPark Mall location of Nordstrom to investigate the package, prompting a lockdown at the popular department store.
Customers at the store were unable to access the Nordstrom parking lots as police investigated the scene.
Nordstrom will remain closed for the rest of the night, officials said.
