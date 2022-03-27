SouthPark Municipal Service District to be discussed by Charlotte leaders

If the district is approved on Monday, it would go into effect following a second and final reading on April 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A plan years in the making could pick up some traction on Monday, March 28, from Charlotte City Council.

Officials will vote on approving the first reading of the SouthPark Municipal Service District. If approved on Monday, the resolution would need to be approved during a second and final reading on April 11.

According to Monday's agenda, in 2016, members of SouthPark's business community began discussions to create a municipal service district to "enhance the economic vitality of the area."

The SouthPark Community Partners nonprofit organization would handle the service district. The SouthPark Mall would also be at the center of the district.

According to the current proposal, property owners within the boundaries of the district would pay an additional 4 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is projected to generated an estimated $1,350,000 annually. The funding would be used to hire administrative staff, provide advocacy, fund capital investments and support other economic developments within the district.

Officials say the existing Loop website, which highlights a three-mile bicycle and walking path, will also include information about the service district and also gather community input.

According to the proposal, "the SouthPark MSD boundary follows property lines and includes properties south of Scofield Road and Wickersham Road, west of Sharon Road and Cameron Valley Parkway, north of Sharon View Road, and east of Park South Drive."

McDonald's Cafeteria and Mini-Center designation

Council members are also expected to conduct a public hearing and adopt an ordinance to give a historic landmark designation for the property known as the "McDonald's Cafeteria and Mini-Center."

According to an information sheet provided in Monday's agenda, the property on 2023 Beatties Ford Road was one of the most important spaces for the African American community during the 1970s. It was anchored by the cafeteria, but also housed several local Black-owned and operated businesses. The original "Beatties Ford Road Mini-Center" was built by Charlotte native and entrepreneur John McDonald.

The building currently houses a Chase Bank location.

Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map vote

Council will also vote on the final proposed Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map during Monday's meeting. The map is a companion piece to the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

According to the city's website, the map provides guidance for the type and intensity of future development that's appropriate throughout the community.

Officials say the policy map will be updated and revised on a bi-annual basis.

You can review the current policy map by visiting the city's website. An update on the policy will also be provided during the first part of the meeting.