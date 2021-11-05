Crews respond to fire at southwest Charlotte apartment building

Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in southwest Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple crews are on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to a reported fire on Kings Ridge Drive, near the intersection of East Arrowood Road and South Boulevard, around 1:15 p.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story apartment building.

Medic confirmed that multiple units were dispatched to the fire to assist firefighters on the scene.

No further information was provided by officials. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

