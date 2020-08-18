Sparta earthquake damage worse than initially thought, emergency officials say

Sparta's mayor and Alleghany County emergency management officials gave an update on the damage reported since the Aug. 9 earthquake.

SPARTA, N.C. — It's been nine days since a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the small town of Sparta, North Carolina, and emergency officials say the damage is worse than they initially thought.

Sparta's mayor, Wes Brinegar, along with other Alleghany County officials, gave an update on recovery efforts on Tuesday.

Officials said following the initial 5.1-strength quake on Aug. 9, the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded 20 aftershocks in the area.

A total of 525 buildings were damaged during the quake. Sixty buildings were considered to have major damage, meaning at least 40% of the structure was lost.

Officials said the Red Cross is helping 19 people who have lost their homes.

Brinegar thanked local leaders, emergency officials and citizens for their hard work and resilience in the days following the earthquake.

"We may be small, but we have a big heart," he said.

Brinegar warned of scammers trying to pose as construction workers going around Sparta, offering to fix damages for $500. He also warned of GoFundMe pages trying to get people to donate to the town or Alleghany County. He said the town of Sparta nor Alleghany County is asking for donations through a GoFundMe page.