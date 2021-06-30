Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts drive-in movies to help address food insecurity in the region

The speedway is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to support Speedway Children's Charities.

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is providing more than just racing in the coming months.

The venue partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to offer the Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger movie series this summer, showcasing movies on the facility's 16,000-square-foot HDTV.

The movie schedule kicked off Wednesday, June 30, with the 2016 animated movie "Trolls."

While providing a venue for some family fun, the events also serve as a way to give back to the Charlotte region.

All proceeds raised from the movies benefit Speedway Children's Charities' efforts to support groups that fight food insecurity.

“Food security is a significant challenge for many in the Charlotte region, but it is especially hard on children during the summer months when in-school meals are not as readily available,” Kelly Watts, chapter director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte, said in a news release. “Working with our partners at Blue Cross NC, we hope not only to raise awareness of the challenge of food security, but also raise money to support local nonprofits that help feed vulnerable populations throughout the summer and all year long and do so in a fun way with family-friendly drive-in movies.

Wednesday's slate of fun also included a fireworks show ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Officials confirmed more than 200 vehicles were at event.

Other films scheduled to be shown include "The Peanuts Movie" on July 21 and "The Greatest Showman" on Aug. 11.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each with movies scheduled to start at 7 p.m.