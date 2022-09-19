Spirit Airlines launching 2 new nonstop flights from Charlotte

The airline confirms to WCNC Charlotte that the new routes will start in November.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — One of the largest low-cost airlines in the country is taking off with two new nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas.

Spirit Airlines confirms to WCNC Charlotte that it will launch the new nonstop route to LaGuardia in New York City. Bookings are also now available for a new flight to Miami.

CLT - LGA

The outbound flight departs Charlotte Douglas at 11:53 a.m. and lands at LaGuardia at 1:33 p.m.

The return flight leaves LaGuardia at 2:23 p.m. and lands back in the Queen City at 4:18 p.m.

The new nonstop flights are now available from Nov. 1 through March 7.

A different flight schedule is available for during the route's first week.

Tickets are now available starting at $210 round-trip. However, checking a bag, putting a carry-on in the overhead bin, or reserving a seat, will all cost you extra.

Spirit is starting a route, with a lot of competition.

American Airlines and Delta already fly between the two airports a combined 30 times a day.

If you factor in flights to nearby airports John F. Kennedy International (JFK) and Newark International (EWR) on American, Delta and United, there are a combined 76 flights to and from Charlotte to the greater New York City area.

CLT - MIA

Spirit is also looking to directly take on American Airlines offering a competing route between two American hubs.

The low-cost carrier is also allowing bookings for a nonstop flight between Charlotte and Miami.

The outbound flight to the sunshine state departs at 6:00 a.m. and arrives in Miami at 8:08 a.m.

The return flight would have you leaving Miami at 9 a.m. and back in Charlotte at 11:03 a.m.

This new route is set to start on Nov. 7.

Roundtrip flights start at $164.