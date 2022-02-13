Push in NC continues to extend options for legalized sports betting

The bill is expected to get the green light this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Betting on the Super bowl isn't easy for North Carolinians right now, but soon state residents could be betting from anywhere on their smartphones.

There are two retail sportsbooks in North Carolina, both located in Harrah's brick-and-mortar casinos.

One of the Native American-owned casinos is located three hours to the west of downtown Charlotte. The other is in Murphy, about a 4 hour drive from Charlotte.

Now, a proposed state law would legalize gambling on your cell phone and at major sports venues. The bill is expected to get the green light this year.

But not long ago, sports betting was taboo, only available at Vegas casinos and with local bookies.

“It opens up another window for people who don’t necessarily want to play cards, or push buttons on a machine," Gastonia resident Robert Cochran said.

“We just treat it like entertainment dollars," Belmont resident Scott Cross added.

Sports fans like Cross have profited from betting on sports teams.

“Maybe you’ll get a little lucky at win some money, otherwise just have fun playing," he said.

State Senator Sarah Crawford (D - District 18) co-sponsors legislation calling to legalize sports betting in North Carolina, so the state can finally share in some of the profits.

“There are already about 2 million North Carolinians that are gambling in illegal ways across the state," she said. “It’s billions of dollars in the industry and it’s already happening. This bill does not expand access to gambling, what it does is it creates those safe guards and protections so that consumers can do it legally and the state of North Carolina can benefit."

Governor Roy Cooper agrees with the proposed legislation, too.

In a statement to WCNC Charlotte he says, “Online sports betting is already here in North Carolina and we can’t let the opportunities it brings pass us by. We need to be on the cutting edge of technology jobs while making sure state taxpayers receive their fair share of this profitable industry. It’s time for North Carolina to pass laws to allow sports betting.”

It would become legal, taxed, and regulated, but some worry it's a problem for gamblers. That's why some money will go to the state's health department.

“The tax revenue on the sports betting will fund additional problem gaming help resources like treatment options and 24-7 hotlines and other resources that can be made available to individuals who have gambling problems," Crawford said.

But Steve Hall, CEO and commissioner of the American Ultimate Disc League, said there's lots of opportunity for sports betting in North Carolina, way beyond the Super Bowl.

“Sports and gaming are going to be forever intertwined, so why not embrace it," Hall said. “Think about Bank of America stadium with a roof a 20-story hotel on you know one entrance and at the bottom of that hotel is a casino. And to me that’s where the entire sports and gambling entertainment ecosystem is going and whether it’s a panther’s game, whether it’s a Billy Joel concert there are lots of forms of entertainment and you’re going to see that massive ecosystem grow in 5 to 10 years."

Catawba Two Kings Casino does have plans to put in sports betting in the near future, but if this law passes, NC residents will just need their phone.

