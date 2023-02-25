Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Steele Creek

The grocery chain is opening a new location in Charlotte later this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of Steele Creek will have more grocery store options to choose from soon.

Sprouts Farmers Market will be opening up a new Charlotte location in the Steele Creek area sometime later this year. WCNC Charlotte got confirmation from the healthy grocery chain that a new location is planned for Steele Creek sometime later in 2023.

WCNC Charlotte will update the exact location of the new store once we receive more information.

