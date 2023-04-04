Staffing a major challenge for child care centers

“I think there was a labor shortage in this field for the past 20 years and the pandemic just electrified it."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The State of North Carolina is considered a childcare desert when it comes to infant and toddler care, according to the North Carolina Early Education Coalition.

Wait lists are through the roof and some facilities are struggling to find qualified staff.

Founder & Director of Charlotte Child Development Center, Cynthia Barnes told WCNC Charlotte that she has witnessed the shift in the industry firsthand.

“I think there was a labor shortage in this field for the past 20 years and the pandemic just electrified it,” Barnes said.

According to Barnes, finding qualified staff with degrees in early childhood education or related experience is a major challenge. She added that the pandemic wiped out many veterans in the industry.

“The people who were older, who had the degrees, had the experience… they stayed home to take care of family members, or they just got out of the industry entirely,” said Barnes.

She spent thousands of dollars on ads and has now hired a recruiter to find staff.

Barnes adds that pay is a factor and the competition is stiff.

“When fast food restaurants started paying $20 an hour for someone in high school…it’s hard to match that in the early childhood setting and keep care affordable for families,” she continued.

She is asking state leaders for help to support higher wages, better benefits and streamline the process to get more educators in the field and through the doors more quickly.

“If there was a way to do a preliminary background check that was acceptable to the state, that would allow us to get people hired and into classrooms and then I think we would see less of a struggle with adequate staffing on a regular basis,” Barnes said.

The costs for medical clearance can also be a deterrence for some candidates.

“The other part of the process is the medical exams and TBs that are just expensive," said Barnes. "So you’re asking someone who is not working to pay out of pocket anywhere from $250 to $350 to just be qualified to work in the center where they won’t see a paycheck for a couple of weeks. So, it is a lot to ask of staff, but also a lot to ask for the center to provide upfront.”

Barnes also wants the state to focus on expanding and building more child care centers.

Meanwhile, Governor Roy Cooper is proposing a budget investment of $1.5 billion in child care and early childhood education.

"Right now, our child care system can support less than 30% of families out there," said Cooper. "Every child should have the opportunity for early childhood education and we know that families out there need to work to support their families.”

Barnes said that it's financial support that has helped keep her doors open and she hopes it gets the backing it needs.

“I can honestly say that the stabilization grants that have come through the states have saved this business…time and time over again…when we have gone through a lull of enrollment or when we can’t find staff and we are running at half capacity, the bills don’t change,” Barnes said.

