Longest-serving sheriff in Stanly County laid to rest

Ralph Lee McSwain, 91, passed away on March 24.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — People in Stanly County had the opportunity this weekend to pay tribute to a pillar in the community.

Ralph Lee McSwain, 91, was laid to rest on Sunday, March 27, at Rehobeth Methodist Church Cemetery, following a memorial service at Green Memorial United Methodist Church. He passed away on Thursday, March 24.

McSwain will be remembered by many for his service as the longest-serving sheriff in Stanly County. According to an obituary from Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care, he held the post for 28 years. He was also a veteran with the U.S. Army Reserve.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office honored the life of McSwain with a post on social media. Honors for the burial were also provided by the agency.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sheriff Ralph Lee McSwain. Sheriff McSwain was known by many not only in Stanly County but across this state. Sheriff McSwain will be missed but will always remain in our hearts as our Sheriff," the office posted on Facebook March 25.

