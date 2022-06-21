StarMed baby formula giveaway starts Tuesday

Free cans of baby formula are being distributed to parents and caregivers across several North Carolina counties throughout this week.

HICKORY, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare is distributing one free can of baby formula per person Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the shortage continues across the country.

Tuesday's giveaway will be at the Catawba Health Department, located at 3070 11th Ave. Dr. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602.

There are no prior registration requirements. Formula will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Here are some more formula donation locations open this week:



• Wednesday: Nova Credit Union, 169 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC, 28081. Time: Noon - 4 p.m.

• Thursday: Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101. Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• Friday: Asheville Mall, 3 South Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC, 28805. Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Saturday: Four Seasons Mall, 410 Four Seasons Towne Centre, Greensboro, NC, 27407. Time: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

• Monday, June 27: Wake Tech (North campus), 6600 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh, NC 27616. Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

“StarMed is happy to help parents and caregivers in our communities who have been struggling for months to find baby formula,” said Jim Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO. “We admire their dedication, effort, and determination and we’re glad to help in any way that we can during these trying times. Every person’s health is important, especially our youngest ages.”

The company began distributing baby formula in May. The latest effort comes as the nation continues to grapple with supply issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

