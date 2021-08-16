x
Local StarMed locations hiring due to increase in COVID-19 cases in area

The healthcare center will hold a job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases increasing, so is the demand for health care workers and the need for more.

Pushing StarMed Health to look for more team members.

The job fair will take place at its west Charlotte location on Triangle Dr. near Freedom Dr.

Those interested in attending should RSVP and register for the event, here.

