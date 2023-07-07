State utilities commission sides with water company after slew of high bills

Many residents asked Carolina Water Service to come out and check the water meter. Godwin said each time, the blame was put back on the homeowner.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Water bill woes continue to spill over in Mooresville, and a court ruling has left some residents unsatisfied.

It's a decision almost a year in the making. Jim Godwin and other Mooresville residents have been on high alert over high water bills and water usage.

WCNC Charlotte has reported on multiple stories about residents having concerns about how high their bills were. Don Calhoun said he is still confused about how the company thinks he used over 100,000 gallons of water in one month.

Many residents asked Carolina Water Service to come out and check the water meter.

Godwin said each time, the blame was put back on the homeowner.

“They’ve sent a lot of Trojan horses saying there are leaks we don’t have," Godwin said.

Godwin said his issue comes down to the rate increases the neighborhood has seen each year. He told WCNC Charlotte he's expecting a high bill come August because the new rate just came into effect on July 1.

The new rate is up 11%.

A formal complaint was filed against the company and on July 7, the commission sided with the company and said the company is operating correctly.

Godwin said he wasn't surprised by the ruling but he said something is still wrong.

“A 10% increase on top of a 20% increase and a 30% the year before, there’s not a lot of communities that can absorb something like that," Godwin said.

In previous reporting, WCNC Charlotte found the North Carolina state average for water rates is $8.20 per 1,000 gallons. As of July 1, Godwin's rate is at just over $13.

Carolina Water Service provided WCNC Charlotte with a statement:

As far as the order that came out today, we appreciate the Commission's decision and remain committed to working with our customers to address any billing questions or other concerns that they may have. In addition, we continue to work with the HOA in Mr. Calhoun's neighborhood to address lawn and irrigation requirements that can drive high seasonal water use. We all share an interest in conserving this important resource.

