CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Transportation will reveal its proposed changes to the controversial I-77 toll project on August 15.

County Commissioner Pat Cotham said August 15 has been set for the next meeting of the Toll Project Advisory Panel of which she is a member.

A spokesperson for the State DOT, Carly Olexik confirmed the Secretary of Transportation, James Trogdon would attend the meeting and would talk about the state’s proposal,

“They did tell us they would come back to us in the summer, so they are doing what they said,” Cotham said.

Earlier this summer, the Toll Advisory Panel made its recommendation to the state for changes in the scope of the project.

“We wanted an extra general purpose lane, which means a free lane, and not have it all tolls,” said Cotham.

If the state does propose making one of the planned toll lanes a free lane, a hefty penalty fee would likely have to be paid to the Spanish company, Cintra, that will operate the project.

Governor Roy Cooper said this week in Charlotte that any change was going to cost money, but he said in the end the state’s proposal would be better for Charlotte.

Democratic State Representative Chad Beazley represents part of the area that affected by the toll project.

He said, “I’m glad the Governor and DOT are trying to do something about it. We just have to make sure that it is a solution that works for everyone.”

Cotham said she is sure what the state decides will be a complromise.

“It won’t make everybody happy," she said, “but it’s a lot better than what the plan was.”

The August 15 meeting will be held at the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce.

