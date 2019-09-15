STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last heard from three weeks ago.

According to police, 20-year-old Alexis Setzer was believed to staying at the Economy Inn on Taylorsville Hwy.

Police received a call for a welfare check for Setzer on Tuesday, however, she was not located and police reported her missing.

Setzer is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes and was last heard from August 23.

Anyone with information about Setzer whereabouts is asked to contact Statesville PD at 704-878-3406.

Statesville PD

