Shelter in Statesville provides new hope as pandemic increases homelessness

In 2021, Fifth Street Ministries provided emergency shelter for 418 men, women and children.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Homelessness is trending in the wrong direction nationwide and across the Charlotte region. Thousands of people are desperate for food and shelter.

In Mecklenburg County, the most recent State of Housing Instability & Homelessness Report shows the dramatic impact COVID-19 has had on the community.

As of June 3, 137 people were homeless in Mecklenburg County. Data shows that is up 55% from last year.

The rate of homelessness is also growing in Iredell County.

“There’s all different forms of homelessness and everyone who is homeless doesn’t fit a stereotype," Statesville resident Mark Sanchez explained.

Homelessness has many faces and many stories, like Sanchez.

"(I) had a great family, great career then through some tragic events, lost both my parents and a best friend in a short amount of time, which threw me into depression and I started drinking and struggled with substance abuse,” Sanchez said.

He used to sleep at Fifth Street Ministries, the only homeless shelter in the Statesville area. Sanchez told WCNC Charlotte he felt a lot of shame during that period of his life.

But at his darkest moments of his life, there came light.

“When I was going through it, I kind of wished it didn’t happen to me but now it changed me," he said.

He now works at the front desk of Fifth Street Ministries, the same place that gave his life purpose again.

“Back in my own apartment, seeing my kids again, sober," Sanchez said.

In 2021, Fifth Street Ministries:

Provided emergency shelter for 418 men, women and children

Outreached 81 unsheltered homeless in Statesville

Provided rapid rehousing financial assistance to 108 individuals (this covers 5 counties, Iredell, Surry, Stokes, Yadkin and Davie)

Sheltered 143 women and children fleeing Domestic Violence

“During the worst of the pandemic, I would say yes, it’s was very bad," Jim Myers, case manager for veterans' housing at Fifth Street Ministries, said.

But with the crisis came the commitment to find new solutions. Fifth Street Ministries supporting a new project, providing tiny homes for veterans.

“It’s financially achievable, it’s manageable, but more importantly it’s a traditional home," John Gallina, CEO of Purple Heart Homes, said.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.