South Charlotte restaurant named North Carolina's best steakhouse

Steak 48, an upscale steakhouse in south Charlotte, was recently named the best steakhouse in North Carolina by Yelp.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents looking for the best steak won't have to travel far.

Steak 48, an upscale steakhouse in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood, was recently named the best steakhouse in North Carolina by Yelp.

Already named one of OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in America, Steak 48 has claimed another accolade. The restaurant has been one of Charlotte's hottest dining spots since opening in December 2020.

"Our chef constantly sources the best quality fresh products and always chooses locally grown when available," Steak 48's website says. "We go to great lengths to ensure that all of our ingredients are the best they can be."

Yelp's rankings were calculated using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. As of Tuesday, Steak 48 has over 360 reviews, as well as its full menu and photos on Yelp.

Steak 48 is known for its contemporary design and epic menu, which includes everything from a full raw bar to wagyu beef and dessert.

