Driver killed, juvenile hurt in Steele Creek crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and a juvenile is injured after a crash in Steele Creek, officials confirm. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to the intersection of Shopton Road West and Eagle Oak Drive in Steele Creek and found a 2016 Dodge van off the roadway with heavy front-end damage.

Two people were in the vehicle: the driver, 33-year-old Eddie Guadalupe Jr., and a juvenile passenger in the front seat. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His family has been notified.

The juvenile passenger has not been identified. The juvenile, who was not in a booster seat at the time, is at the hospital in stable condition.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe the van ran off the roadway to the left and struck a neighborhood entrance stone pillar. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. Additionally, those wishing to share information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

