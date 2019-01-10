CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Ring-camera video from a resident in a Steele Creek neighborhood shows two people running from apparent gunshots.

This incident marks the second time we’ve seen and heard gunfire on a ring camera in Charlotte in the last week.

The video shows two people walk in front of a person’s house, then several rounds are fired off in rapid succession. Two people run back in view of the camera, and then a car speeds off.

“It’s disturbing to know that you have open gunfire here,” Barbara Toney said.

Toney has lived in the Wiltshire Manor neighborhood in Steele Creek for 22 years.

“I mean we have children living here,” Toney said. “It’s a nice community. We’d like to keep it that way.”

Ring is trying to do its part. As we previously reported, the company is partnering with hundreds of police departments to make it easier for law enforcement to use private surveillance in tracking down suspects.

It’s a delicate balance between fighting crime and sacrificing individual privacy.

“We can not see it at all unless the resident makes it available to other neighbors and to police,” a CMPD representative said at a city council meeting.

CMPD is not monitoring the app yet, but could be in the near future. Toney thinks video, like the one captured in her neighborhood, is a helpful tool for law enforcement.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to use that information and be able to figure out what’s going on in this neighborhood,” Toney said.

Video evidence can be helpful in solving crimes, but she believes the best way to prevent them is knowing your neighbor.

“We’re all looking at our phones and playing with them, and not knowing who our next-door neighbor is,” Toney said.

