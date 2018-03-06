CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A routine call for an overdose turned into a murder investigation early this morning for Steele Creek division officers.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Archdale Drive where they found a female unresponsive in a motel room with physical signs of injuries.

The female was identified as Jameriane Laverne Ardrey, 40, she was pronounced dead at the scene by medic.

Her boyfriend, 41-year-old James Mangus Brewer was on the scene and voluntarily went to police headquarters to be interviewed.

It was determined that Brewer and Ardrey were dating and that a physical altercation had occured. Brewer was transported to the Mecklenburg County Sherriff's Office where he is in custody, charged with her murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

