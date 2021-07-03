Steele Creek martial arts studio temporarily closed after car crashes into building

The building was significantly damaged, but thankfully, no students or staff were injured.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leadership Martial Arts in Steele Creek will be closed through at least Wednesday after a car crashed through the building and directly into the main mat and viewing area. There were students and staff in the building at the time, but thankfully, none were hurt.

Extensive damage is visible in the building. Sunday, some members of the martial arts academy returned to clean and work on small repairs, though the total cost of damage is not yet confirmed.

A manager with the dojo said the team was just thankful for the outpouring of support from first responders and community members. A post showing photos of the damage on Facebook has been flooded with comments and offers to help in the clean-up process.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD to see if any charges were filed connected to the incident.