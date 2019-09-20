CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed Friday afternoon after stone merchandise fell on him at a southwest Charlotte business, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. at Stone Basyx in the 1400 block of Westinghouse Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene to assist Medic with the call. Charlotte Fire also responded and attempted to save the customer's life, but he died.

Police, as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), will conduct an investigation.

"Stone Basyx is an importer and wholesaler of high-quality natural stone products," according to the company's website.

