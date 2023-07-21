Longtime WBTV reporter Steve Crump passes away

Crump spent nearly 40 years on Charlotte's airwaves. He passed after a battle with cancer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Steve Crump, a longtime Charlotte journalist, has died, WBTV-TV announced Thursday.

The station announced Crump's passing on Thursday, hailing him as the conscience of the WBTV newsroom. He died after a five-year battle with colon cancer.

"Steve was a devoted newsman who spent decades passionately telling the stories of the greater Charlotte community. He was also a cherished colleague, friend and mentor to many, both in the WBTV newsroom and throughout the country," the station said in a released statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s wife, Cathy, and with his many friends who will be touched by his loss.”

"Our hearts are breaking as we share the news of the passing of our beloved Steve," Cathy Crump, Steve's wife, shared in a statement Thursday. "He was determined to share the truth and broadcasting became the chosen vehicle. His true passion was being a part of the lives of the people in his community and sharing their truths. We will remain steadfast and never forget his passion.

WBTV shared Crump was a native of Louisville, Ky. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1980 and started working at WKYT-TV in Lexington, Ky. His career took him to several other news stations across the country before coming to Charlotte in April 1984. WBTV acknowledged his work covering several historic events, from the trial of former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth to the Jim Bakker trial.

During his career, Crump earned numerous awards and accolades including in 2017 when the National Association of Black Journalists honored Crump with its first-ever Journalist of the Year Award.

Less than a month ago, Crump opened up about his battle with cancer. Crump shared one doctor suggested hospice care for him just 12 hours after his initial diagnosis. His experience prompted him to share more about lifesaving colon cancer screenings. He also credited a strong Christian faith, unwavering care from his wife, and his medical team for his ability to get through the journey.

"Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism and integrity bringing the news to the people of Charlotte," Governor Roy Cooper said in a social media post Thursday. "He also set a strong example in his long fight against cancer and our prayers go out to Steve’s family, friends and loyal viewers."

WBTV has not yet announced memorial plans for Crump.