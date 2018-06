CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PANTHERS WIRE) -- Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith is mulling a run for the highest office in the land.

On Friday, Smith tweeted that he rarely comments on politics, but the fact that Donald Trump is the leader of the free world makes him think he actually has a chance.

Smith says if he ran, he would be Agent 89 on the ballot.

I rarely comment on politics but @realDonaldTrump got me really thinking...If this dude can become leader of the free world, Damn I may have a chance for sure!



My name will be #Agent89 on the ballot too ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/lk3nZGy6b4 โ€” Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) June 15, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM