8 million stimulus debit cards are being mailed out

How to cash them out or use them to pay bills or buy items.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be one of the 8-million people who are getting a stimulus debit card in the mail. Why are you getting a card when you didn't get a card last time?

On the IRS.gov website it says:

“The prepaid debit card, called the economic impact payment card, is sponsored by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service and is issued by Treasury's financial agent, MetaBank. The IRS does not determine who receives a prepaid debit card.”

Check out the front and back of the debit card and the envelope. In the upper left corner of the envelope, it says Economic Impact Payment Card and it tells you this isn't a bill or an ad.

When you open up the envelope, you'll see this Visa debit card. This debit card can be used in-store, online or phone, including paying bills.

You can cash out your debit card or get cashback from your debit card at the atm, at merchants at the register, or you can go to the bank or credit union.

To get cashback from your debit card, you’ll need to activate your card and set your 4-digit pin. How to get the cash from each of those sources is a bit different.

Here are the FAQ’s from EIPcard.com

How can I get cash using my EIP Card?

(updated January 4, 2021)

There are multiple ways you can access cash using your Card (please note that limits may apply to the amount of cash you are able to withdraw at merchants and ATMs):



Cash from an ATM:

There’s no fee to withdraw cash at In-Network ATMs that carry the AllPoint brand, but fees may apply if you use an out-of-network ATM1. To get cash, simply:

Enter your 4-digit PIN

Select “Withdrawal” from “Checking”

To find surcharge-free In-Network ATMs, use our ATM Locator found at EIPCard.com or in the Money Network® Mobile App.2

ATM Withdrawal Limits Apply $1,000 per transaction and per day (bank limits may be less). Please see your Cardholder Agreement online at EIPCard.com for more information.



Cash-back from participating merchants:



The easiest way to get cashback with your Card is at the places you already shop, like grocery and convenience stores. Simply:

Select “Debit” on the keypad

Enter your 4-digit PIN

Select “Yes” for cash-back

Enter the amount and hit “OK”

Point-of-Sale (POS) Transactions Limits Apply $2,500 per transaction and per day (merchant cashback limit may be less). Please see your Cardholder Agreement online at EIPCard.com for more information.



Cash from a bank or credit union teller:

You can visit any bank or credit union branch to withdraw cash, but fees may apply1. To withdraw cash:



Know your balance beforehand – the teller cannot tell how much money you have on your Card

Ask the teller for the amount you would like to withdraw

You’ll need your 4-digit PIN and may be asked for an additional form of ID