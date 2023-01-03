Former Catawba County lawmaker dies

Stine Isenhower, a staunch Republican who represented Burke and Catawba counties in the General Assembly from 1986 to 1992, died this week. He was 95.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95.

Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties.

Gov. Roy Cooper paid tribute to Isenhower on Twitter Tuesday, recalling their time together in the General Assembly.

"Rep. Stine Isenhower was an extraordinary public servant who made a difference for his beloved Catawba County and NC," Cooper tweeted. "Having served with him in the legislature I know he was a caring man of integrity."

Rep. Stine Isenhower was an extraordinary public servant who made a difference for his beloved Catawba County and NC. Having served with him in the legislature I know he was a caring man of integrity. I send his son Randy and family my sympathy. - RChttps://t.co/c5rft1IsvH — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 3, 2023

A graduate of Newton-Conover High School, Isenhower went on to enroll at Lenoir-Rhyne College (now Lenoir-Rhyne University), according to his obituary. Isenhower graduated from Fishburne Military College and enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Isenhower, who was a Republican, served as a member on the North Carolina Highway Commission and was a former chairman of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorials be made in his honor to Concordia Lutheran Church at 216 5th Avenue SE, Conover, North Carolina, 28613.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts