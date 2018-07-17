CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has just accepted the lip sync challenge and it's great.

The video begins with a police officer telling the Chief they've been nominated to participate in the lip sync challenge. (We're pretty sure everyone at this point nominated him) The Police Chief accepts the challenge and then the video fades into Justin Timberlake's hit song "Can't stop this feeling."

Here are some screenshots from the awesome video!

We have included the video below:

Those in the Queen City have been waiting a while for CMPD's epic lip sync challenge video -- and it did not disappoint.

Just wait ‘till you see all the sweet moves on our #LipSyncBattle. We’re working on the final shots!! Any guesses on the song? Is it a #MichaelJackson song? #Beyoncé? #JustinTimberlake? #LadyGaga??? Let us know!!! (Panther’s bootcamp peep, don’t give it away!) #BeTheDifference pic.twitter.com/rTkkTbENW3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 16, 2018

