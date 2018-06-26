CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- The cleanup continues in Caldwell County after Monday evening's storms led to trees crashing into homes and power lines.

Much of the damage is contained along the Miller Hill Road area in Lenoir, where three homes sustained serious damage.

Caldwell County Emergency Management said there were no injuries reported following the storms.

Tommy Gurley of GOTT Trees said the storms pounded his area for 30 minutes, leaving a messy aftermath.

"About everywhere we've been, leaves, limbs trees broke over," Gurley said.

Power crews worked quickly to repair lines while many homeowners like Tammy Holloway and her husband were left sitting in the dark.

She's one of the lucky ones as there was no damage to her home itself.

"We had a St. Bernard. She was going ballistic. She was scared. We have two dogs out here in the back," Holloway said. "They were scared to death so it was pretty rough."

© 2018 WCNC