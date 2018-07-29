CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms in the Charlotte area caused headaches for people flying in and out of the Queen City Sunday night.

The strong storms caused delays of up to 45 minutes for those flying out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to third-party site Flightaware.

Flightaware said those flying to the Queen City are expected to experience delays between 45 minutes to an hour.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service. The Queen City is under a 60-percent chance of thunderstorms Monday and up to an 80-percent chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday.

© 2018 WCNC