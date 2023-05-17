Fort Mill stormwater drainage project underway in Fort Mill

The mural is designed to alert the public that we all can play a role in keeping our waterways clean and healthy.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A mural project aimed at improving the cleanliness of waterways and storm drains is underway in Fort Mill.

The "It's in Our Hands" mural is being designed at the Kingsley Town Center in Fort Mill. Debbie Whitsett, the owner of Olive's Mud Puddle and current president of the Catawba River Arts Guild, is the main artist of the project.

The mural was inspired by the artwork of Fort Mill students who participated in a recent contest held by the Fort Mill Stormwater Department, according to a release.

City officials called for the mural to be created to remind residents that we all can play a role in keeping our waterways clean and healthy.

"Stormwater run-off can lead to pollution entering our waterways," said LeeAnn Clark, Town Stormwater Manager. "That's why it is imperative that we all do our part to limit things like fertilizers, pet waste, and trash that can negatively impact our waterways."

The project began on May 8 and continues through May 21, according to the release. A ribbon cutting at the site is scheduled for June 16.

