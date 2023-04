Strawberry picking season begins at Carrigan Farms

You don't need to make a reservation, but you should check the website for availability.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Strawberry picking season is here and Carrigan Farms in Mooresville will be open to pick your own strawberries starting this Friday.

For those who want to go, it will cost you about $20 for a four-quart basket. Pre-picked strawberries are also available for $22 per 4-quart basket and $7 per one-quart container; pre-picked strawberries are available each morning until they are sold out.

