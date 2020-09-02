CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A stretch of The Plaza in east Charlotte was shut down after a fatal accident, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, CMPD said. Officials confirm the individual later due to their injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

During the investigation, The Plaza was shut down between Anderson Street and Dade Street.

CMPD urged the public to use another route.

At this time, it's not known if the driver of the vehicle is facing any charges. Their name has not been released.

At this time, no further information about the incident has been released. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

RELATED: 'It's very dangerous' | Petition calls for city to improve sidewalk safety near Plaza Midwood

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

American casualties in Afghan military mission, US official says

6 suspects wanted in Gastonia Quik Trip mob attack

Babies safe after tornado destroys Charlotte daycare

Four people being "monitored" for coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte