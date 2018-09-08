GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A busy stretch of U.S. 321 in Gaston County is still closed after severe thunderstorms knocked over multiple power lines Wednesday evening, transportation officials said.

NCDOT said the road, which was shut down in both directions at Hardin Road in northern Gaston County, is expected to reopen around 10 a.m. Thursday. Crews were unable to open the road early Thursday morning.

A detour was set up for those driving to and from the area.

